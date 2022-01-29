Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPRB shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.55. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.