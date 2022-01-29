Crypto Sports Hits One Day Volume of $712.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $126,307.65 and approximately $712.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 172.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.