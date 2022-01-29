Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Issue $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has raised its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a dividend payout ratio of 45.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $140.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $91.23 and a 12-month high of $143.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $4,933,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,656 shares of company stock worth $16,543,214 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

