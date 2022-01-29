Oribel Capital Management LP Buys 22,900 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 286.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $145.42 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.07.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,233 shares of company stock worth $24,098,405. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP.

