Oribel Capital Management LP Has $973,000 Holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Oribel Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,900 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ozon were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ozon during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,379,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ozon during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,293,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ozon by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 147,200 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ozon during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,810,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Ozon during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Ozon alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OZON opened at $18.11 on Friday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.00.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $564.83 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ozon Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON).

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.