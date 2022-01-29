Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $36.69 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 51,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

