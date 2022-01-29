Primis Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:FRST)

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of FRST stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. Primis Financial has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $373.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primis Financial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 8,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $127,841.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,461 shares of company stock valued at $180,332. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Primis Financial by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.