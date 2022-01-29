Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 2,450.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of MKTAY opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.91. Makita has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $65.71.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Makita had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

About Makita

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

