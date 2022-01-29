Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.35 ($0.40) to €0.27 ($0.31) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of TIIAY stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

