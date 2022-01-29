London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,300 shares, a growth of 2,257.4% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 878,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LNSTY opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $35.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNSTY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($122.10) in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9,050.00.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

