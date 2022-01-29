Short Interest in SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Grows By 3,275.0%

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 3,275.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SING opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.49. SinglePoint has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $6.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

SinglePoint, Inc is a fully reporting company with core holdings in solar energy services and industrial hemp based consumer Products. The firm through its subsidiary operates national solar sales brokerage model in 34 states. It designed 1606 Original Hemp for manufacturing and marketing smokable industrial hemp consumer products for sale through traditional retail channels and online.

