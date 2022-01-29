Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 3,072 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,283,000 after buying an additional 959,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after acquiring an additional 467,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,727,000 after acquiring an additional 515,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $137.92 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $138.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.71.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

