Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Down 2.9%

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 1,400,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,489,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.52 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £5.44 million and a PE ratio of -5.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.85.

In other Rockfire Resources news, insider Patrick Elliott acquired 828,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.03 ($11,176.51).

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources in Australia. The company holds six exploration permits for minerals in Queensland. It holds 100% interests in Copperhead porphyry copper deposit; Copper Dome tenement project; and The Lighthouse tenement that comprises Plateau, Double Event, Split Rock, Bell Rock, Jeddah, Cardigan Dam, and Lower Lighthouse projects located southeast from the gold mining centre of Charters Towers.

