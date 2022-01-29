Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Shares Down 9.3%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) was down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 1,181,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,860,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $7,598,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 3,304.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 700.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 399,385 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.