Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $3.84 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAG. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in STAG Industrial by 3.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of STAG opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $48.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

