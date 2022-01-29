Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 10,458 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 230,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after buying an additional 18,084 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 658,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 69,069 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 265.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 23,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 157,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,054,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of ALLY opened at $46.77 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

In other Ally Financial news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,540 shares of company stock worth $2,087,774 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.