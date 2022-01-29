Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 26.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

LEGN stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.25. Legend Biotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 134.33% and a negative net margin of 387.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

LEGN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Legend Biotech from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.