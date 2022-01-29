Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Boosted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,395,000 after purchasing an additional 135,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,748,000 after purchasing an additional 146,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,058,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,100,000 after purchasing an additional 286,196 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,436,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,214,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,633,000 after acquiring an additional 520,355 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $124.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.41.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

