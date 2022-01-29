Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 107.2% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,821,000 after acquiring an additional 87,209 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

NYSE:CMC opened at $33.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

