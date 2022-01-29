Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 17,336 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,336 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

STLD stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.86.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

