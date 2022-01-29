Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $772,000 Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

