Rice Partnership LLC Has $17.85 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rice Partnership LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,330 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.6% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $308.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.47.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

