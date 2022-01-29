Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 1,793 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,087 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 85,637 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,839,899 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,875,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,087 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90,778 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,248,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $352,031,000 after acquiring an additional 84,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.47.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $308.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

