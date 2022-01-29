Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of ENFN stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

