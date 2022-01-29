Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.158 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

MX opened at C$59.55 on Friday. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$37.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.51.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.8200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$67.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.18.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.