Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.158 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
MX opened at C$59.55 on Friday. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$37.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.51.
Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.8200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.
Methanex Company Profile
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.
