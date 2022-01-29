The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIDD. KeyCorp increased their target price on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Middleby stock opened at $182.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.67. Middleby has a 12 month low of $129.40 and a 12 month high of $200.85.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Middleby will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

