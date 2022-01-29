Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,650 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE:OMI opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,092,794.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 32,631 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,373,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534 over the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.