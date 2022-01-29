Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,366,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REXR opened at $71.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 107.01, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.49.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

