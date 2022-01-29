Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $937,000 Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,956 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 991.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 310,965 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 282,474 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $23,867,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 25.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,499 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 203.2% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,525 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock worth $1,269,657 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AKAM opened at $112.17 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

