Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $944,000 Investment in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

NYSE IGT opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 2.14. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $32.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

