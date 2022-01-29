21,459 Shares in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $30.44 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $709.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.38.

BJRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.