Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $4.85 Million in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $38.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.17. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley purchased 21,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

