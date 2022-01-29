Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.70

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of -0.56.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

