Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (MGYR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on February 24th

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of MGYR stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Magyar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magyar Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) by 342.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Magyar Bancorp were worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.

