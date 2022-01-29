Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.62

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.62 and last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 412739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.26 and a beta of 0.17.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

