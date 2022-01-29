Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $5.53 Million Investment in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 52,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth $76,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

SKYY stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $84.84 and a 52 week high of $119.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.