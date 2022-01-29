Bank of Nova Scotia Has $5.65 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average is $63.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.