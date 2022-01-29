Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 469,126 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 176,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $3.60 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $317.52 million, a PE ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $30.56. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 319.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

