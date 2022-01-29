Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 506,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,109 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $56,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.24 and a 1 year high of $138.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.36. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.