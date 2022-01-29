Tao Capital Management LP Invests $12.65 Million in Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL)

Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,774,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,654,000. Benson Hill makes up about 3.4% of Tao Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tao Capital Management LP owned 3.53% of Benson Hill at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at $847,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at $918,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,161,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,348,000. 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHIL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHIL opened at $3.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Benson Hill Inc has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $10.00.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Benson Hill Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

