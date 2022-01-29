BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $401.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,526,714 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,271 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 2.4% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $401,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203,008 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,873,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,867 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,155,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,703,000 after acquiring an additional 846,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $47,193,000. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BNS opened at $70.72 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNS. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

