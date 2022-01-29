T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $149.81 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $143.64 and a one year high of $224.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.