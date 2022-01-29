JSF Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

NYSE GS opened at $347.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.52. The stock has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.62 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

