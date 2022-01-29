JSF Financial LLC Acquires 1,141 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 20.5% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 438.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $443.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $369.65 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

