Fernbridge Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 317,392 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,827,000. Match Group accounts for approximately 6.1% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Match Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,715,328,000 after purchasing an additional 212,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after buying an additional 6,156,506 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after buying an additional 1,428,188 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Match Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after buying an additional 1,541,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,805,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,202,000 after buying an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MTCH. Cowen reduced their target price on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.63.

MTCH opened at $109.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.15 and a one year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

