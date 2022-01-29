JSF Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.8% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 128,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.02 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $96.96 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

