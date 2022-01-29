11,000 Shares in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 18.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 76,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,663 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 78,365 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the period. 9.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

