JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 313.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.