The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stake Trimmed by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Amundi acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,402,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,840.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,724,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,775 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,813,000 after buying an additional 1,256,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,477,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after buying an additional 1,152,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

