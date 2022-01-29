Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.39. Umpqua reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UMPQ. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,014,000 after acquiring an additional 753,071 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Umpqua by 24.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,576,000 after buying an additional 2,627,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Umpqua by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,365,000 after buying an additional 1,032,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Umpqua by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,584,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,087,000 after buying an additional 138,689 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Umpqua by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,437,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,872,000 after buying an additional 192,321 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

